Planning for Moisture Issues in Flooring Installations

Has anyone else felt like this year has gone by incredibly fast? At the time of this writing, I’m looking at my calendar, seeing it says November, and thinking to myself, “That can’t be right.” But it is. We’re already 11 months into 2016, and I feel like I’ve been caught by surprise.

Now, surprises are a part of life. Sometimes you may think you’ve figured out every aspect of a problem, planned for every contingency, and then something that never even occurred to you happens, leaving your plans in tatters and pushing you into a reactive state where even more mistakes are liable to get made.

I don’t know about you, but I definitely think more clearly when my feet aren’t to the fire. Removing that extra pressure so you can think a problem through is why planning is important. Even if you can’t plan for everything, you can at least plan for something.

Despite this, so many contractors continue to roll the dice when it comes to the possibility of encountering moisture issues in subfloors. For the life of me, I can’t figure out why. It’s not like this isn’t a well-documented issue. Especially with fast-track construction schedules, you’re almost guaranteed to arrive at a jobsite to find that the slab is not even close to ready for flooring.

I was struck by this when interviewing the winners for our third annual FCI Installation Awards. For every commercial category winner, the No. 1 challenge the installers faced was a subfloor in terrible shape—either it was pitted from shot blasting, it wasn’t even remotely flat, or the moisture content was so high that mitigation wasn’t just a possibility; it was a certainty.

One of the winners even put up $10,000 of his own money so a job with extremely high moisture could be properly mitigated, since it wasn’t in the original bid. I can’t even imagine what that must have felt like. Yes, he won the bid. But he also lost $10,000. This is the last thing I want to hear when I’m congratulating someone on their amazing installation.

To that end, on Feb. 9, 2017, H.B. Fuller Construction Products’ senior technical advisor, Ron Loffredo, will be presenting a 60-minute webinar in partnership with FCI called “Methods and Materials for Effective Moisture Mitigation.” In his presentation, he will walk viewers through methods for identifying excessive moisture in concrete and how to effectively mitigate it through proper product selection and application techniques.

I hope you will be able to attend. Keep an eye on our website and upcoming issues of FCI for details on how to sign up. It never hurts to stay informed—and to plan.