FCICA Announces New Member Information Center and Website

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) has announced a new member information center and website for the organization.



The member information center will serve as a platform for members to utilize the association’s vast resources, network with other members, view upcoming industry events and register for FCICA’s educational opportunities and events.

“I am really excited about FCICA’s new member center and the opportunity it provides members to better connect with the association and fellow members,” said Sarah Bays, membership and website coordinator.



Additionally, FCICA has launched an improved website, fcica.com, that is mobile enabled and offers a clean look. According to the organization, the new website hosts a searchable member directory where visitors can search by Certified Installation Managers by company, type of products installed by contractors, products manufactured, areas of service and more.

Also, the technical resource directory has been enhanced with the addition of a search function. Bays commented, “The new website definitely enhances the look and feel of the association and further extends our ability to communicate with the floor covering industry.”

Other features of the new website include social sharing, a career opportunities area, member to member deals, plus an online store.



For more information, visit fcica.com.