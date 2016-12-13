New Bostik Video Showcases Comprehensive Product Line

Bostik, Inc., has produced a five-minute video showcasing its comprehensive line of cutting-edge products, which provide rational solutions for architects, designers, general contractors and floor covering installers, according to the company.

This video can be instantly viewed by simply clicking on the following link: bit.ly/AboutBostikVideo.

According to Mike Jenkins, business director of Bostik America’s consumer and construction business unit, “Our new video has been produced to address four major target markets. Designers need innovative tools, processes and solutions to best offer clients unique creative experiences. Architects are very focused on product endurance and performance characteristics. General contractors want their projects to be on time and on budget. And, floorcovering installers depend on materials, which are easy to install, clean up and are also backed up by the most proficient support programs. Our new video speaks to all of these industry professionals.”

Bostik recognized the importance in offering both customers and prospects easy-to-access videos. The company has set up a full-service video production facility at its Wisconsin-based North American headquarters. Videos are produced under the direction of marketing communications manager, Chris Eichman, who stated, “Bostik has adhesive technologies that perform in a diverse range of applications from diapers to aerospace to sneakers, electronics, construction and more. This video gives a deeper dive into the nuances of the construction market. Bostik has made a strong commitment to continually produce videos crafted to educate the marketplace with cogent product information and focused installation solutions.”

Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development, added, “We don’t want to be just the best, most professional source of surface installation materials for our customer base—we want to be the best, most professional single supplier with which they do business. That is our commitment.”

For more information, visit bostik.com/us.