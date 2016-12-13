InstaCradle Selected for Innovations@DOMOTEX Awards

InstaFloor’s InstaLay, InstaCradle and InstaSport ranges of high performance, environmentally responsible flooring systems will be displayed and demonstrated at DOMOTEX on its new purpose built stand, situated in its regular location in Hall 6, according to the company.

Additionally, the company’s recycled rubber crumb InstaCradle has been chosen to be one of a limited number of products forming the Innovations@DOMOTEX special display at the event. This is the second time InstaFloor has been selected to be part of the Innovations showcase, following InstaLay in 2015.



The most creative product innovations and design highlights are selected by a panel of experts for artistic and prominent display in three halls, with InstaCradle being featured in Hall 9. They provide visitors with a valuable guide to the many and varied advances in flooring technology that are on display throughout DOMOTEX.

Manufactured from high quality recycled tire rubber and guaranteed for 60 years, InstaCradles are used to create high performance acoustic floors that can accommodate various floor coverings and underfloor heating, according to the company. The lightweight system reduces structural loadings, needs no leveling screeds, is adjustable to produce varying finished floor heights and is easily leveled on site to overcome uneven structural floors. They are also suitable for use with underfloor heating systems and external decking.



InstaLay will be the subject of frequent demonstrations. Loose laid, with no messy wet adhesives or open time delays, installation is quick, clean and easy, saving significant time and money, the company said. It provides superior comfort and long lasting acoustic performance when used with LVTs, carpet tiles, wood, laminates, bamboo, ceramic and stone tiles and carpets.



