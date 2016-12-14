IAC Acoustics Appoints New President

IAC Acoustics, a division of Sound Seal, has announced the appointment of David Smith as president.

In this role, Smith will direct all facets of the IAC business including operations, finance, product development, engineering and sales. Smith comes to IAC Acoustics with an impressive and extensive background in industrial manufacturing and engineering. He has a proven track record for managing multiple disciplines and steering the team in the direction of success. With an MBA in finance and Innovation, along with a BS in engineering from the U.S Naval Academy, Smith is the ideal candidate to drive growth and keep IAC on the path of leading technology in the Acoustic Industry.

“I am pleased to welcome David as the new leader of IAC Acoustics,” said Joe Lupone, president and CEO of Sound Seal. “He has an extraordinary ability to bring people together to achieve results, and I am confident in his abilities to keep IAC Acoustics on the path to growth and long term success.”

For more information, visit iacacoustics.com.