NWFA Announces Revised Wood Floor of the Year Categories

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has announced that it has revised categories for its annual Wood Floor of the Year awards to align the awards with the refined Master Craftsman program. The revised categories will generate more diversity with contest submissions by focusing on the specific skill sets taught during NWFA hands-on training events.

The new categories are as follows:

Best Restoration/Makeover: Entries in this category include all types of restorations, repairs, or refinishes, in either a residential or commercial application. Applications can include job site finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Color & Finish Application: Entries in this category include jobsite applied applications of dyes, reactive colorants, layered colors and faux finishing.

Best Circular/Curved Application: Entries in this category include any circular shape within a flooring system, such as circles, ovals, curves, and bent material. Applications can include job site finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Parquet/Inlay Application: Entries in this category include any parquet pattern, medallion, marquetry, or intarsia inlay. CNC and laser cut applications are acceptable, but must be identified.

Best Textured Wood Application: Entries in this category may include scraped, wire-brushed, distressed, or any surface that is not traditional flat. Applications can include job site finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

In addition to the revised categories, NWFA will recognize the Members’ Choice Award. All entries submitted will be eligible to receive this award, which will be presented to the floor that receives the popular vote among our members.

All winners of the 2017 contest, as well as past Wood Floor of the Year winners, will be invited to an exclusive reception with NWFA’s publishing partners at the 2017 NWFA Expo, which will be held April 11 through 14 in Phoenix, Ariz.

For more information, visit nwfa.org.