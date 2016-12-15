Angie’s List Begins Distributing 2016 Super Service Awards

A select group of service professionals are unwrapping a coveted gift this month: notice that they have earned the 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA).

The national eCommerce marketplace and consumer review site began alerting companies able to meet the strict SSA requirements this month.

“This year’s winners are the first group of service pros to earn the SSA since our consumer reviews became accessible at a free membership level,” said Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks. “It’s always difficult to have a superior record in customer service and win our SSA, so the 2016 winners maintained exceptional performance standards even as Angie’s List members demanded more from them.”

Fewer than 5% of listed companies meet the award’s requirements, which include earning an A grade average for the review period, passing a criminal background check and abiding by Angie’s List’s operational guidelines.

Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality, and ratings are updated daily as consumers submit new, verified review to Angie’s List. The 2016 award badges will be displayed beginning in January on winning company profiles at no cost to the pros who have earned and accepted the award.

The 2016 SSA covers performance from Nov. 1, 2015 through Oct. 31, 2016.

For more information, visit angieslist.com.