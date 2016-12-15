Warmup Inc. Plans to Exhibit at KBIS and TISE 2017

Warmup Inc. has announced that it will be exhibiting at KBIS 2017, taking place Jan. 10 through 12, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando at Booth# S5424 (South Hall). Warmup will also be attending the TISE show in Las Vegas, held Jan. 18 through 20, at Booth# 4846.

AT TISE

Warmup will showcase its brand-new DCM-PRO Cable & Membrane Installation System. Warmup’s unique membrane is NTCA certified against ASTM118.10 as an Anti-Fracture membrane and passed the rigorous Robinson Test. Its membrane serves as a moisture barrier, a perfect canvas to lay down heating cables and is suitable over any subfloor, according to the company. It easily accommodates modified adhesives above and below and can be used under tile and stone, vinyl and wood floors.

The DCM-PRO Cable is a custom designed cable that can be fitted in any membrane. It can be installed at 2, 3 or 4 pegs spacing, to reach desired heating output, from Comfort Heating to Primary Heating.

DCM-PRO Cable also comes with a 30-Year Warranty and SafetyNet Installation Guarantee.

AT KBIS

Warmup will be showcasing the latest additions to “The Bathroom Collection” giving homeowners a clear and attractive set of options to turn their bathroom remodel into a spa bathroom.

Combining floor heating, mirror defoggers and towel warmers as the key spa-bathroom upgrades, the Bathroom Collection is an essential add-on to any showroom, according to the company.

The Warmup Electric Towel Warmers offer unique designs, supplemental heat and ease of operation. Warmup Towel Warmers and Mirror Defoggers can be connected to the light switch or wired to Warmup’s 4iE Smart WIFI thermostat for efficient and remote operation via the Warmup MyHeating App. The average “Spa Bathroom Package” is priced below $1,000 giving many a homeowner access to this tremendous addition for their project.

For more information, visit warmup.com.