CPS Hires New Territory Sales Representative

Concrete Polishing Solutions (CPS), located in Norris, Tenn., welcomes Brian Williams to its sales team. Williams joined CPS to help grow and expand the polished concrete manufacturer’s reach in the mid-Atlantic region.

Williams brings years of experience in project management and business development in the flooring industry, with an emphasis on marketing and sales. His most recent position was with a stone, tile and terrazzo flooring contractor with satellite offices around the southeast. Williams helped develop the estimating and bidding pipeline process for the specialty division of the company. He is a 1999 graduate of Bob Jones University and is based in Charlotte, N.C.

Williams joins CPS as the Mid-Atlantic sales representative, charged with developing new business territories in the region.

For more information, visit go2cps.com.