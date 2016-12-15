H.J. Martin and Son to Hire 80-100 Employees

H.J. Martin and Son, a flooring and specialty contractor in Greenbay, Wis., will hire 80-100 new employees this month. To help facilitate that planned growth, the company hosted a hiring fair on Dec. 15.

Open positions included commercial-flooring installer, travelling carpenter, drywall taper, residential-flooring installer, acoustical ceiling installer, glazier, concrete polisher, tile and stone setter and commercial flooring installer helper.

The need for additional employees is driven by multiple projects regionally and nationally, including several within the new Titletown District of Green Bay, along with the largest regional job ever for the Walls & Ceilings division of H.J. Martin and Son, according to the company.

“We are having the best year ever in the 85-year history of the company,” said H.J. Martin and Son president and CEO Edward Martin. “We pride ourselves on maintaining a family-like culture, where employees stay for 20-, 30- and even 40-plus years because of the opportunities they are given for growth and advancement. We are excited to be in a position to add more talented people to H.J. Martin and Son.”

