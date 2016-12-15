2016 ISSA Innovation Award Program Winners

ISSA has recognized the winners of the 2016 ISSA Innovation Award Program. The winners were announced during the ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2016.

This year’s ISSA Innovation Award Program featured more than 50 products and services from cleaning manufacturers and service providers. Participants were entered into one of five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services & Technology and Supplies & Accessories.

During ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2016 in Chicago, Oct. 25 through 28, exhibiting entries were on display in the show’s Innovation Showcase area. After viewing the entries, attendees voted to determine Visitors’ Choice award winners. In addition, Silicon Valley icon Steve Wozniak named the winner of the overall ISSA Innovation of the Year Award.

“What a fantastic showing at the Innovation Award Showcase this year,” said ISSA digital media director Lou Centrella. “There was a lot of buzz about all the exciting products, and I’m looking forward to what 2017 has in store. A big thank you to everyone who participated.”

Below is a listing of this year’s ISSA Innovation Award Program winners:

2016 ISSA Innovation of the Year Award: Autonomy by Brain Corp.

Cleaning Agents: NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces by NanoTouch Materials

Dispensers: Tork Image Design Line featuring Tork EasyCube Intelligent Restroom System by SCA

Equipment: Doodle Scrub EBG-9 by Square Scrub

Services & Technology: Autonomy by Brain Corp.

Supplies: Stingray by Unger Enterprises LLC

Visitors’ Choice Award Winners

• i-suit by i-team

• eForce Scrubber by NSS Enterprises

• Tork Image Design Line featuring Tork EasyCube Intelligent Restroom System by SCA

• Doodle Scrub EBG-9 by Square Scrub

• Force by MotorScrubber

For more information, visit issa.com.