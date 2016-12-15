Treffpunkt Handwerk at Domotex 2017 to Feature Installation Trends

Domotex 2017 will feature new machinery, installation tools and techniques at the exhibition area Treffpunkt Handwerk in Hannover, Germany, Jan. 14 through 17. There, visitors will see current trends, the latest new products and practical solutions for flooring installation and maintenance.

Hall 7 is geared to the skilled tradespeople, bringing together the complete range of flooring technologies in one area. Flooring professionals will discover the latest installation techniques and flooring trends. Outstanding innovations in applications and laying techniques will also be presented in a concentrated format on the Innovations@DOMOTEX area in Hall 9. This dedicated display area gives visiting professionals an overview of the latest innovations in the sector. Visitors can then get more detailed information about wood flooring, laminates and outdoor floor coverings.

For more information, please visit domotex.de.