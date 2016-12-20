Green Line Laser Available from Bosch

Bosch introduces the GLL 55 and GLL 100 G Self-Leveling Cross-Line Lasers. The GLL 55 is a red line laser that provides a line that’s visible up to 50 ft.; the GLL 100 G green line laser is visible up to 100 ft. Each projects vertical, horizontal and cross lines, independently or together, to deliver maximum versatility for any application.

Bosch GLL 55 and GLL 100 G Self-Leveling Cross-Line Lasers feature exclusive VisiMax technology, designed to deliver maximum beam brightness in varied jobsite conditions. These lasers deliver highly visible lines while protecting the laser diodes from overheating. The Bosch GLL 55 delivers standard red beam while the Bosch GLL 100 G offers a green-beam laser line, which is up to four times brighter in standard working conditions.

These professional cross-line lasers include conventional vertical, horizontal and cross-line modes, which can project two lines independently or together. And each has a manual mode that allows the user to lock the cross-line, allowing use of the tool at any angle. The tool provides a long vertical laser line that extends line visibility to a nearly 360° vertical plane when placed next to a wall. In addition, the easy-to-use keypad makes choosing the right mode among layout options simple.

Bosch GLL 55 and GLL 100 G Self-Leveling Cross-Line Lasers also feature the locking Smart Pendulum System, which ensures accuracy, reliability and durability. The system self-levels and indicates out-of-level conditions, giving the operator added confidence in the accuracy of the measurements. For secure transport, the system locks the pendulum when it’s switched off.

The set includes a magnetic L-mount base with standard threading of 5/8 in.-11 and 1/4 in.-20 for use on a tripod. The mount also attaches to metal surfaces, such as steel studs. Retractable feet allow the lasers to be used as a freestanding device.



To learn more, visit www.boschtools.com and check out www.bethepro.com for additional tips and videos.