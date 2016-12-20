Tec Adds New Colors to InColor Grout Line

Tec has added 15 colors to its InColor Advanced Performance Tile Grout line—a ready-to-use, high performance grout ideal for interior and exterior installations, whether commercial or residential. According to the company, InColor is easy to clean; mold-, mildew- and crack-resistant; requires no sealing and is color consistent. In addition, InColor is chemical-resistant and stainproof against most common stains when cleaned immediately. InColor is now available in 32 color offerings.

tecspecialty.com