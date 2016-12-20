Schluter Introduces Designbase-SL Metal Wallbase
December 20, 2016
No Comments
Schluter-Systems’ Designbase-SL is a top-set wall baseboard that provides a unique alternative to traditional baseboards in commercial buildings and condominiums. Because it is made of metal, Designbase-SL provides added durability and won’t crack or shrink over time. Designbase-SL is designed to be installed after the floor, and is suitable for use over any type of new floor surface.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine