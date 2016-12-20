Hard Surface Flooring InstallationCommercial Flooring

Schluter Introduces Designbase-SL Metal Wallbase

Schluter Designbase-SL
December 20, 2016
Schluter-Systems’ Designbase-SL is a top-set wall baseboard that provides a unique alternative to traditional baseboards in commercial buildings and condominiums. Because it is made of metal, Designbase-SL provides added durability and won’t crack or shrink over time. Designbase-SL is designed to be installed after the floor, and is suitable for use over any type of new floor surface.

