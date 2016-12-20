Hard Surface Flooring InstallationResidential FlooringFlooring Installation Tools

iQ Power Tools Introduces First Dry-Cut Tile Saw

iQ Power Tools Dry-Cut Tile Saw
December 20, 2016
iQ Power Tools’ Dry-Cut Tile Saw is designed to cut ceramic, porcelain, marble and stone. The iQTS244 is a 10” dry-cut tile saw that allows for tile to be cut inside or outside with no water and no dust discharge. Additionally, it is lightweight, compact and built on wheels for easy transport. iQTS244 is 100% compliant with the new OSHA standard on respirable silica dust, utilizing a three-stage filtration system which captures up to 99.5% of the dust, the company said.

