Festool Adds Two New Orbital Sanders

Festool USA and Festool Canada have announced plans to introduce two, 250-watt orbital sanders: the DTS 400 REQ and the RTS 400 REQ. At 2.5lbs, the DTS 400 REQ and RTS 400 REQ are compact, lightweight and feature a 25% increase in power over previous models as well as Festool’s MMC electronics. DTS 400 REQ and RTS 400 REQ are designed for one-handed use for fine finishing and have step-less variable speed from 6,000 to 12,000 RPM with a sanding stroke of 2mm.

festoolusa.com and festoolcanada.com