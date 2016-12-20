Hard Surface Flooring InstallationCommercial FlooringSelf-Levelers and Membranes

USG Presents Durock Advanced Skim Coat Floor Patch

Durock Advanced Skim Coat
December 20, 2016
USG Durock Brand Advanced Skim Coat Floor Patch is a trowelable, calcium aluminate cement floor patch and skim coat with a formulation that offers a significant yield advantage, according to the company. This product allows for easy mixing and a smooth finish over various substrates, and since the product is fast-setting, floor coverings may be installed in as little as 15 minutes.

usg.com/floorprep

