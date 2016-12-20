Hard Surface Flooring InstallationResidential Flooring

Laticrete Launches Hydro Ban Wedge Wire Linear Drain

Hydro Ban Wedge Wire Linear Drain
December 20, 2016
Laticrete’s Hydro Ban Linear Drain in wedge wire is a low-profile linear floor drain specifically designed for bonded waterproofing installations with Hydro Ban waterproofing membrane. As with all Hydro Ban Linear Drains, this wedge wire drain also allows large-format tile or stone installations in showers with a single plane slope. Suitable substrates include concrete, exterior glue plywood, cement backer board and cement mortar bed.

laticrete.com

