Laticrete Launches Hydro Ban Wedge Wire Linear Drain
December 20, 2016
No Comments
Laticrete’s Hydro Ban Linear Drain in wedge wire is a low-profile linear floor drain specifically designed for bonded waterproofing installations with Hydro Ban waterproofing membrane. As with all Hydro Ban Linear Drains, this wedge wire drain also allows large-format tile or stone installations in showers with a single plane slope. Suitable substrates include concrete, exterior glue plywood, cement backer board and cement mortar bed.
