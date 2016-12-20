Hard Surface Flooring InstallationCommercial FlooringMoisture Problems and SolutionsSelf-Levelers and Membranes

Ardex Unveils VR 95 Moisture Vapor Retarder

VR 95 Moisture Vapor Retarder
December 20, 2016
Ardex Americas introduces Ardex VR 95 Fast-Track, One-Component Moisture Vapor Retarder, a ready-to-use, one-component, water-based, two-coat system formulated to suppress residual moisture in new concrete with RH readings up to 95%. Ardex underlayments may be installed over the second coat in as little as two hours without priming. Ardex VR 95 comes in a ready-to-use, re-sealable container, and is pigmented blue to help indicate uniform coverage for ease of application.

