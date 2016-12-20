Thermal-Chem's New Floor Coatings: DecoFinish Matte and Satin

Thermal-Chem has expanded its coatings line with DecoFinish Matte and DecoFinish Satin. Both are two-component aliphatic urethane coatings for use as a final wear topcoat. According to the company, they provide excellent chemical, corrosion and abrasion resistant as well as excellent stain resistance. The polymeric top coat systems are for applications where the finish surface is exposed to high wear, abrasion and ultra-violet light and a glossy finish is not desired.

thermalchem.com