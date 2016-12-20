Tramex Unveils PTM2.0 Pin Moisture Meter
December 20, 2016
No Comments
Tramex Moisture Meters’ new Professional PTM2.0 Pin Meter features built-in international standard calibration selection, specific calibration for more than 500 wood species, adjustable temperature correction and internal calibration checking, responsive ergonomic technology and a large display screen. It offers statistical analysis of wood, drywall and comparative Wood Moisture Equivalent (WWE).
