Tramex Unveils PTM2.0 Pin Moisture Meter

Tramex PTM2.0 Pin Meter
December 20, 2016
KEYWORDS flooring contractors / flooring installers / moisture meters and testing
Tramex Moisture Meters’ new Professional PTM2.0 Pin Meter features built-in international standard calibration selection, specific calibration for more than 500 wood species, adjustable temperature correction and internal calibration checking, responsive ergonomic technology and a large display screen. It offers statistical analysis of wood, drywall and comparative Wood Moisture Equivalent (WWE).

