Loxcreen Launches M-D Cinch Floor Transitions

M-D Cinch Floor Transitions
December 20, 2016
Loxcreen Flooring Group has taken on a new product from its parent company M-D Building Products, launching Cinch Floor Transitions. Loxcreen has introduced four new profiles (stair edge, t-mold, seam cover, and reducer) in four complementary colors that all carry the 3M VHB high-strength self-adhesive tape on the back side. These transitions can be used with LVT/LVP, laminate and carpet with no need for fasteners, which can be a great benefit especially when working over concrete substrates.

loxcreenflooring.com

