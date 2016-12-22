In Memoriam: Jim Lee, Founder of PFS

James “Jim” Lee, founder of Professional Flooring Supply (PFS), a company dedicated to providing the floor covering professional with the highest quality installation tools and materials, passed away at his home in Granbury, Texas, on Dec. 9.

Under his leadership, Lee grew PFS from a single store in Fort Worth, Texas, which opened in 1977, into a leading distributor of flooring installation products in Texas. The company now has 15 branches in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

“Jim Lee built the foundation of our business based on three things: a drive to succeed, acting with integrity in everything he did and persistence in the face of difficult challenges,” said Dan Lee, PFS' CEO. “Those three things are fundamental to our business success today and are guiding the second and third generations of our family as they lead the company.”

Throughout his career in the floor covering industry, which began in the 1950s, Lee was an active participant in industry affairs, because he believed in the importance of giving back to the flooring industry. He served as president and member of the board of directors of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD). In addition, he was a founder of the Floor Installation Association of North America (FIANA), serving 10 years as president and director of the association after retiring from PFS.

For more information, visit professionalflooring.com.