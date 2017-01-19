Product Interview: Stauf LVP-777 Pro-Lux Adhesive

We recently spoke with David Ford, Stauf USA’s vice president of sales and marketing, about the company’s new LVP-777 Pro-Lux adhesive, which is designed to install luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and planks (LVP).



Q: What are some of the special features of this adhesive?

A: One of the biggest features of this product is its extremely high tensile and shear strength. A common problem you often see with LVT and LVP is shrinkage, cupping and end lifting/curling. This glue has such a high shear strength, these types of issues cannot happen.

Stauf LVP-777 Pro-Lux can be used as a wet lay adhesive, or after 30 to 40 minutes as a pressure-sensitive product. It can be used over moisture barriers, cutback and non-absorbent subfloors.

For wet-lay installations, the adhesive has a flash time of five to 25 minutes and an open time of up to 60 minutes. For pressure-sensitive installations, the flash time is up to 60 minutes and the open time is up to two hours. The cure time is about 24 hours. Of course, these timeframes will depend on the temperature and humidity conditions.



Q: You mentioned that the shear and tensile strength are high. Do you have any examples?

A: Let me put it this way: When you put it down, it’s just about impossible to get it back up without ripping the floor apart. I’ve tried to pull a floor up two days after it was installed and could not do it. It’s really strong, so there are lots of conditions it can withstand—the only time I’ve ever seen it fail is when it was left completely underwater for three days.



Q: You said this product can also be installed over old cutback?

A: Yes. Basically you just need to scrape the cutback down as much as possible, get it flat, and then the adhesive can go over it. The adhesive won’t re-emulsify the cutback. Stauf LVP-777 Pro-Lux can also go over stained concrete, but that will depend on how well-bonded the finish is to the stained concrete.



Q: Is there anything else you want to add?

A: Even though I’ve been in the wood business for a long time, sometimes when I walk into a place and there’s an LVP down, even I’m fooled. I have to get down on the floor and actually check to see if it’s real wood or vinyl.

I don’t think any of us were expecting how big of a bite LVT/LVP would take not only out of the wood flooring industry, but the laminate and ceramic segments as well. In the past, people would just throw an LVP down with any old multipurpose adhesive. However, now that these products are demanding higher prices and more performance, especially in a commercial application, please tell me why you’d want to put the floor down with three-cents-a-foot junk?

The installation is only as good as its foundation, and that’s where this adhesive comes in. This particular category needs to be focused on because it is such a growing segment. I suspect you’ll start to see more adhesives from Stauf that address specific market segments more frequently.



For more information, visit staufusa.com.