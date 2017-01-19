New Skilsaw Saw Designed for Cutting Concrete

Skilsaw introduces what it calls “the world’s first fully integrated worm drive saw designed to score and cut concrete.” The tool, Medusaw, is engineered with an integrated wet/dry dust management system to control dust, and GFCI protection. Both features extend the life of the saw and protect the user, the company said.

Medusaw features a Cut-Ready adjustable plunge lock that allows users to quickly and accurately set and make consistent plunge cuts. The saw also has an integrated rolling foot plate with rubber wheels that help users move it smoothly across hard surfaces and rust-resistant brackets and fasteners to protect against corrosion. Finally, the tool includes a retractable front pointer that accurately guides the saw along the cut line and retracts for tight spaces, the company noted.

“With Medusaw, we built features into the tool so you don’t need a second person to hold a vacuum or water hose to collect the dust, or a third person to hold a board down onto the surface to make a straight cut,” said Gregg Mangialardi, Skilsaw product manager.

Medusaw comes equipped with an onboard multi-function wrench, making it easy for users to change their blades, oil, brushes, water feed attachment and wheels, according to Skilsaw. The tool will be available at the World of Concrete show this month in Las Vegas, as well as industrial distributors nationwide with a suggested retail price of $399.

To learn more, visit www.skilsaw.com.