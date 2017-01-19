Bosch Launches Bulldog Xtreme Rotary Hammer
January 19, 2017
Bosch’s GBH2-26, weighing only 6.4 lbs., features an upgraded 8.0-amp motor that provides outstanding performance and delivers 2.0 Ft.-Lbs. of impact energy and 0-4,000 impacts per minute. GBH2-26 offers 1” diameter capacity and three modes for maximum versatility: drilling only, hammer drilling and chiseling. The user can optimize the chiseling angle with Vario-Lock positioning. A pistol-style, ergonomic handle with a soft-grip provides comfort.
