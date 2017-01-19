Hard Surface Flooring InstallationResidential Flooring

Compotite Offers Linear Drain Display

Compotite POP display
January 19, 2017
Compotite now offers a convenient, stand-up display showcasing the full collection of grates and tops from its ABS Linear Drain System, including the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection. Constructed of sturdy corrugated material, this fully assembled point of purchase (POP) display saves space, offering a small footprint on any showroom floor. The POP display allows for up to 16 drain bodies and 24 tops to be showcased.

compotite.com

