Custom Presents VersaBond LFT Mortar

VersaBond LFT mortar
January 19, 2017
Custom Building Products’ VersaBond LFT mortar is designed for use in most standard large-format tile floor installations with porcelain, ceramic or natural stone 15" or greater on any side. The product’s non-slump properties allow it to be used as a thin-set or medium-bed (medium-set) mortar up to 3/4” on floors and it bonds well to concrete and cement backerboards as well as plywood.

