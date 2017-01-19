Custom Presents VersaBond LFT Mortar

Custom Building Products’ VersaBond LFT mortar is designed for use in most standard large-format tile floor installations with porcelain, ceramic or natural stone 15" or greater on any side. The product’s non-slump properties allow it to be used as a thin-set or medium-bed (medium-set) mortar up to 3/4” on floors and it bonds well to concrete and cement backerboards as well as plywood.

custombuildingproducts.com