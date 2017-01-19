Flooring Underlayment and CushionCommercial FlooringSelf-Levelers and Membranes

USG Unveils Multi-Use Self-Leveling Underlayment

Durock Multi-Use Self-Leveling Underlayment
January 19, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring contractors / flooring installers / flooring underlayments and membranes / subfloor preparation
USG Durock Brand Multi-Use Self-Leveling Underlayment is a pre-sanded cementitious underlayment for use in multiple interior applications. Additional features include: fast application and fast setting allow for return of light traffic within hours; no shot blasting required for most applications; ideal for wood frame, renovation and light-commercial construction; meets resilient floor industry specifications for underlayment under commercial goods; exceptionally smooth; and crack-resistant.

