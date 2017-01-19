Hydroment Vivid is Bostik’s Latest Grout
January 19, 2017
Bostik introduces Hydroment Vivid, a rapid-curing, premium-grade, cement-based grout. Hydroment Vivid offers consistent color technology with enhanced stain and superior efflorescence protection. It is fiber-reinforced for increased crack resistance and non-sag properties, and its rapid curing makes it ready for foot traffic in just four hours, the company said. Additionally, Hydroment Vivid exceeds requirements of ANSI A118.7 and contains Bostik’s patented Blockade Antimicrobial Protection.
