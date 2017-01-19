Grout Express Presents Grout Cleaning System

Residential FlooringFlooring Installation Tools

January 19, 2017
Grout Express’ cleaning device uses adjustable cleaning pads that can clean multiple grout lines at once. Grout Express uses disposable scrubbing pads, in addition to a multi-function micro fiber pad. According to the company, Grout Express is convenient and easy to use, and can be used as a handheld tool or with the extended pole to make grout cleaning a simpler process.

groutexpress.com

