Flooring Installation Guide: It’s All in the Details

Flooring installation comprises a complex series of steps that, through repetition and practice, become almost second-nature. The basics of flooring installation are simple enough: Make sure the substrate is flat, clean and dry; make sure the right underlayment, adhesive and tools are used; and follow all installation instructions as outlined by the various adhesive, flooring, underlayment and tool manufacturers.

Paying attention to all these details can not only make or break an installation; it’s also what separates the professionals from the amateurs. The articles showcased here aim to help you become even more professional in your installations, while at the same time outpacing your competition.

Do you have an idea for something we didn’t cover here? Contact FCI Editor Mike Chmielecki at chmieleckim@bnpmedia.com or (603) 791-0215.