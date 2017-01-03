Allen Introduces the New HDX760 Hydra-Drive Extreme Riding Trowel

Allen, a leader in professional quality site prep and concrete finishing equipment, announced the debut of their new HDX760 Riding Trowel. The HDX760 is a state-of-the-art, hydraulically controlled ride-on power trowel that incorporates “Intelli-Power” to ensure peak performance, component safety and extended life.

The built-in “Intelli-Power” system controls both the hydraulics and the engine operation. With “Intelli-Power” the 74hp T4F Hatz diesel engine and the Bosch-Rexroth hydraulic components actually talk to each other to ensure maximum performance and safety at all times. This results not only in performance unequaled by competitors and safety protection for these very critical engine and hydraulic components, but also much longer operating life expectancy.

The “Itelli-Power” system is a combination of the Bosch-Rexroth hydraulic control unit (HCU) and the Hatz engine control unit (ECU). The HCU communicates with all of the pumps, motors, and valves to ensure maximum performance and safety. It also monitors the hydraulic filter to warn when the filter is clogged, and monitors the hydraulic temperatures to prevent component damage. The ECU works with the HCU to maintain maximum efficiency and precise rotor speed. It is able to sense the engine load and adjust the rpms to prevent the engine from bogging down, and all the while keeping effective rotor speeds on the concrete.

HDX760 standard features include:

Hatz 4H50TIC (T4F) 74 hp diesel engine

Bosch-Rexroth Hydraulic system

Electric (Joystick mounted) single or dual pitch capable

Rotor Speeds up to 145 RPM

Two point, top-mount lifting system

Twin, 57.6” Rotors with six bladed spiders

Come see the HDX760 alongside the rest of the Allen product line at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, NV at Booth O32025 from January 17-20, and a few weeks later at the ConExpo-Con/Agg show in Las Vegas, NV in Booth #B7213 from March 7-11, 2017.

Allen Engineering Corporation (AEC) is headquartered in Paragould, Arkansas USA. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets concrete and related equipment with a number one goal of Total Customer Satisfaction.

AEC is a family-owned, American Manufacturer of high quality equipment that is sold and rented through a network of dealers and rental centers around the world. For more information, visit the AEC website at www.alleneng.com.