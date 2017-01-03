Haines Welcomes Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Haines is excited to introduce the newest member of their Executive Leadership Team, Chris Pratt, Haines’ new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, effective December 20, 2016, Chris will lead the Sales and Marketing efforts for the three Haines Divisions: Armstrong Division, CMH Division, and Supplies Division. The CSMO is responsible for all customers and supplier matters, and most importantly, for defining and delivering the value Haines brings to its customers.

Chris brings to Haines more than fifteen years of sales and marketing leadership experience. He has held executive positions in sales and marketing with the Industrial Distribution Group and more recently with Turner Supply, where he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Chris holds an MBA from Duke University, and will be relocating to Maryland from Alabama.

In addition, Haines announces the retirement of Hoy Lanning, Haines’ current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for our CMH Division. After an exemplary performance during the integration of CMH into Haines, Hoy will be retiring as of January 1, 2018. Hoy will continue to report to Bruce Zwicker as Senior CEO Advisor, and through 2017 he will help Chris with his transition.

