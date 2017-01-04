Cobb Flooring Show Opens in Atlanta

Manufacturers, retailers and distributors from across the Southeast are gathering January 4-5 for the Cobb Flooring Show (CFS) at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The event, which started over a decade ago as a small, informal trade show, has grown steadily over 10 years to include more than 20 manufacturers and distributors, occupying over 97,000 square feet of exhibition space.

This year marks the first time that an event management company, Atlanta-based Market Maker Events (MME), has been brought on to create a more streamlined experience for both attendees and exhibitors.

“We’re excited to play a role in an event with such a well-established history,” said Lori Kisner, president of MME. A former executive of Americasmart, Kisner said she now uses her industry knowledge to create trade shows and conferences that encourage business growth. “In making the event more official this year, we’re creating an even greater opportunity for the Southeastern flooring industry to network and grow,” she said.

For more information, please visit cobbflooringshow.com.