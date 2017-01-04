Artistic Finishes and Moldings Online Rebrand Under One Name

Hardwood moldings manufacturer Artistic Finishes, Inc., based in Roseville, Minn., and its e-commerce division MoldingsOnline.com will rebrand under the name Artistic Finishes. The combined company will debut at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas January 18-20, Booth #4765. Moldings Online has been a division of Artistic Finishes since 2007.

“By combining the two organizations it creates more efficient processes and allows for us to amplify new product innovation to better service our customers in the flooring market,” said Cassie Alverson, director of sales and marketing, Artistic Finishes.

For more information, visit artisticfinishes.com.