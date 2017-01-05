Loxcreen Flooring Group Rebrands as M-D PRO

Oklahoma City-based M-D Building Products and the Loxcreen Flooring Group have rebranded as M-D PRO. M-D Building Products acquired the assets to Loxcreen Company in 2012, which included brands Bengard, Dura-Trim, KinTrim and Loxcreen Floor Covering Accessories.

With so many brands under the M-D umbrella, the time was right to consolidate and simplify their professional market presence under the M-D PRO name, said Joe Comitale, president, M-D PRO. A new logo will replace Loxcreen Flooring Group on all future product labels, marketing materials, social media, as well as a new website that is currently in development, www.mdpro.com.

“This new logo was designed to honor the history of the M-D brand but also to clearly distinguish it from the traditional retail channels that M-D is best known for,” Comitale said. “The M-D PRO business has a separate and autonomous management team that works closely with the senior management of M-D to make sure that corporate ideals are maintained while at the same time taking advantage of the expertise and specialization that the professional side of the business demands.”

The re-brand has been an evolutionary one, as initially, the professional floor covering brands remained stand alone. The first year after the acquisition, the M-D logo started appearing on marketing collateral as well as in advertisements and customer communications. Soon after, the M-D logo became more prominent and the trade shows proudly announced the M-D affiliation and ownership. In essence, this is just the final step in that evolution.

“It is extremely exciting for the Loxcreen Flooring Group brands to continue the evolution into the M-D family by changing the name to M-D Pro,” said Steven LaGrou, vp sales and marketing M-D PRO. “The Loxcreen Flooring Group being an integral part of such a large, century old, well respected and recognizable organization such as M-D will certainly help us achieve our objective of brand consolidation, simplification and recognition.”

M-D PRO will be the brand name for all of the professional accessory product lines (carpet metal, vinyl, wood and MDF) with one exception: the PROVA brand of ceramic and stone installation accessories.

“PROVA was the only other brand that we decided to keep and promote due to its established brand equity, its great potential for growth in the marketplace and its overall meaning to the product line,” said Julia Vozza, marketing manager, M-D PRO. The PROVA name was derived from the Italian word PROTEGGERE which means “protect” and from the word “Vapor,” Vozza added.

The re-brand is set for a progressive roll out in January 2017 and will be featured at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas in booth #5447.

For more information, please visit mdteam.com.