Industry Veteran Richard Turner Joins CRI as Technical Director

Richard Turner, a 45-year veteran of the carpet industry, will join The Carpet and Rug Institute, (CRI) as director of technical services and programs.

Turner most recently served as the senior manager of sustainability and regulatory affairs at Mohawk Industries and has work experience in laboratory management and quality assurance for Mohawk. He has been active with CRI, serving on a number of committees and panels, including the Product Performance and Standards panel that oversees the organization’s testing programs and standards.

Turner also served in several leadership roles as a company representative with the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM). He was awarded ASTM’s 2002 Certificate of Appreciation for the development of a “Guide for Testing Pile Yarn Floor Covering,” which was developed to aid architects, specifiers, and buyers in evaluating carpet for the intended end use application, and the 2014 ASTM “Honorary Membership Award,” for his years of leadership.

For more information, please visit carpet-rug.org.