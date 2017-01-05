Haines to Honor Mirage and Armstrong

Haines, the floor covering distributor based in Glen Burne, Md., will present the second annual Haines Supplier Reliability Awards to Mirage Hardwood Floors and Armstrong Flooring on January 19, 2017. The award presentation ceremony will take place at the Border Grill at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada during The International Surface Event (TISE).

“Haines launched the Supplier Reliability Program in 2015 to help our customers by improving the reliability of our suppliers’ delivery and back order promises,” said Bruce Zwicker, Haines president and CEO. “We are pleased to once again present our Haines Supplier Reliability Award to Mirage. Mirage is our best supplier in terms of quality, reliability and sales and marketing support, and we are so pleased to honor Armstrong for the tremendous improvement that they have shown over the last year.”

