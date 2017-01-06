Unilin’s IP Division Enters into Cooperation Regarding Micodur Mineral Based Flooring

The cooperation between Unlin, Li&Co and Karl-Heinz Scholz will allow Unilin’s IP company to sublicense the patented technologies relating to mineral-based boards for flooring applications to its licensing base. Some of the patents on the technology were already filed in 2005 and the patent portfolio is evolving.

Edwin Lingg of Li&Co, stated, “Both of us have invested quite some time in the development and fine-tuning of the mineral-based flooring technologies and we are convinced that Micodur, after an intensive testing period, is now ready to be launched on a much broader scale. Unilin’s IP unit is an ideal partner for us because of their extensive patent and licensing expertise and global partner network.”

The Micodur technologies, which was developed by Scholz and Li&Co, relate to mineral-based boards which are extremely well suited for flooring applications because of the dimensional stability, the fire and water proof features and the environmentally friendly character of the product. The mineral-based boards can be printed or can be used as a base layer for further coverage with LVT, cork, or other top layers.

“We are looking forward to this cooperation on Micodur,” said Pieter Wilmots, Unilin’s IP business development manager. “Both Karl-Heinz and Edwin have done a wonderful job in the development of these technologies and in bringing them to the market. We are delighted that we are now able to offer these technologies to our licensed partners and look forward to growing the category together.”

For more information, visit unilintechnologies.com.