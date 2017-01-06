Bostik Launches Mobile App

Bostik has launched a mobile application available for both Android and iOS platforms. The Bostik Construction USA mobile app is a jobsite specification tool developed to assist architects, construction professionals and do-it-yourself individuals with construction adhesive selection and proper installation.

This free app features the Bostik Grout Calculator, Bostik training videos and product catalogs that offer quick and easy retrieval of product information. The program also includes direct links to technical support and safety data sheet requests.

“This Mobile App offers customers a quick and convenient way to access information about Bostik products,” stated Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “We want our customers to have access to the most up-to-date information at any time, anywhere. It will become a permanent part of any contractor’s specification tool-kit.”

The Bostik Construction USA App was created under the direction of marketing communications manager, Chris Eichman.

For more information, visit Bostik.com/us.