Fishman Flooring Expands Pennsylvania Footprint

Fishman Flooring Solutions has expanded its footprint into Northwestern Pennsylvania with its purchase of Fisher Flooring Supply in Erie, Pa.

Fisher Flooring Supply has been distributing products to flooring installers in the Erie market since 1981.

“Over the past three decades, Fisher president, Chuck Klein, has built an outstanding business, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to take his success to an even higher level by delighting our new customers with our products and service,” said Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Fishman Flooring. “Fisher is an excellent fit for Fishman and is the latest example of our firm executing its three-part strategic plan for growth: expanding our product lines, growing our business organically and acquiring established companies in new territories.”

Fisher Flooring Supply is Fishman’s third acquisition in the past four years.

Fisher Flooring customers will benefit from the technologies Fishman uses to operate its business, Wagner said. These include an advanced website, remote access to customer information, advanced truck routing and state-of-the-art purchasing capability, which enables special orders to be filled quickly.

The newly-acquired branch will operate under the name Fishman Flooring Solutions, and Klein will continue to be involved with the day-to-day aspects of the business.

In addition to its newly-acquired Erie branch, Fishman Flooring currently serves the Pennsylvania flooring installation marketplace from locations in Allentown, Harrisburg, Hollidaysburg, and Pittsburgh (Bridgeville), as well as Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

For more, visit lfishman.com.