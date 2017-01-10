Floor & Decor Launching Sixth Chicago Store with Opening of Gurnee Mills Location

Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will open the doors to its new Gurnee Mills location – the company’s sixth store in Illinois – on January 12, 2017.

The 69,310-square-foot Floor & Decor retail store and design center, at Gurnee Mills Mall, opens with a team of about 40 employees led by Andrea Dentel, the new store’s chief executive merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Gurnee,” Dentel said. “With the launch of our sixth store in the state, we are committed to providing Chicagoans with an extensive array of flooring products at unbeatable prices, and we look forward to forming relationships with this great community, one shopper at a time.”

Established in 2000, Georgia-based Floor & Decor offers homeowners and professional contractor’s access to a superstore range of selections at warehouse prices with showroom quality. Each Floor & Decor location is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products meeting the needs of each market served. Floor & Decor offers free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team, and carries over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring.

For more information, please visit flooranddecor.com.