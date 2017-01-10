Flooring Experts to Present Seminar at TISE

Flooring experts will present an entertaining seminar, "On Trial for a Moisture-Related Flooring Failure," at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV, on January 18 that teaches attendees what leads to flooring failures and who is responsible.

The simulated courtroom experience--complete with judge, jury, attorneys and expert witnesses--will cover where moisture that leads to flooring problems come from, who is responsible for slab moisture problems, how to test moisture in a concrete floor slab and how to mitigate a moisture-related problems before they occur.

Presenters include Peter Craig of Concrete Constructives, Scott Tarr of North S. Tarr Concrete Consultants, William Thornton of Tarkett Sports, Roland Viderra of Flooring Forensics, William Lepito of Certified Floor Covering Consultants and Robert Lucas of Floor-n-Spec.

For more information, visit https://tisewest.com/Attendee/Schedule/SessionDetails/38824.