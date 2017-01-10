Floorco Distribution Enters WPC Category Partnering With Johnson Hardwood

Floorco Distribution, a division of Floorco LLC, will partner with Johnson Hardwood to distribute premium, waterproof engineered vinyl flooring featured in the Waterfront collection.

“WPC is the fastest growing floor covering category,” said Ron Conley, president of Floorco Distribution. “As we continue to grow and gain market share in the Mid-Atlantic, securing an innovative WPC flooring product assortment was our next strategic move to strengthen our position. Partnering with Johnson Hardwood, a trusted brand name in the industry, to exclusively distribute their high-quality Waterfront WPC with waterproof core broadens our next-day delivery product offering.”

For their growing network, Floorco Distribution’s retail partners will now have access to Johnson Hardwood Waterfront WPC with next-day delivery service available. Conley explains, “The demand in our market for a competitively priced upgrade from traditional LVT flooring is huge. Our customers have been eager for more options and are excited to now have Johnson Hardwood branded Waterfront WPC available at the right price with quick-turn service.”

For more information, please visit floorcodistributors.com.