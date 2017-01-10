Makita 18V LXT Brushless Impact Driver Offers More Features

Makita has released the new 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Quick-Shift Mode 4-Speed Impact Driver, model XDT12M. It has 4-speed settings, two precision fastening control settings, and weighs only 3.3 pounds (with fast-charging 18V LXT 4.0Ah battery) for superior power-to-weight ratio. It is the most powerful and most compact impact driver offered by Makita.

The XDT12M is part of Makita’s expanding 18V Lithium-Ion system, the world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries. Makita 18V Lithium-Ion batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger, according to the company.

