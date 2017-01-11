Decorative Concrete LIVE! Welcomes Guests with New Additions

To attract visitors near and far, this year’s newest addition to the World of Concrete — Decorative Concrete LIVE! — will have a welcome sign hung from a Putzmeister 36Z-meter truck-mounted concrete boom pump.

Decorative Concrete LIVE!, sponsored by Concrete Decor magazine and the Concrete Decor Roadshow, will make its much-anticipated debut at WOC Tuesday, January 17th, through Friday, January 20th.

To encourage hands-on interaction, Concrete Decor magazine is hosting an Artisan Sandbox where attendees are invited to create their own unique finishes. A staff member will then photograph their completed work and upload it to Concrete Decor’s Facebook page where the “most-liked” photo will win some amazing prizes.

Projects on display will include a polished concrete living room floor, an indoor/outdoor shower made from GFRC, a retaining wall that doubles as a seating area at the entry of the “home” and an aggregate-seeded entryway. The ICFs will also feature a variety of vertical decorative finishes.

The Concrete Decor RoadShow trailer, the most well-fortified equipment trailer in the industry, will be an integral part of Decorative Concrete LIVE! This unique accouterment is equipped to handle any decorative concrete project imagined.

Decorative Concrete LIVE! T-shirts, hardhats and other prizes will be given away daily.

For more information about Decorative Concrete LIVE! visit http://bit.ly/2hotrcD.