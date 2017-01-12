Floor & Decor Revives IPO Plans

U.S. flooring and installation products retailer Floor & Decor is getting ready for an initial public offering that could value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to a report by Reuters.

The retailer, which has more than $100 million in 12-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, has interviewed investment banks to appoint underwriters for the IPO, the report said.

Last year, Floor & Decor withdrew a registration for an IPO that it filed in 2014 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Georgia-based retailer operates 65 stores across the United States.

