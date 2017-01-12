Haines Names Michael Barrett President & CEO

Haines has announced the promotion of Michael Barrett from chief logistics officer to president and chief executive officer as part of a planned transition following Bruce Zwicker’s decision to retire. Zwicker retires after 13 years with the company.

“Our board of directors, including Bruce, sees this as the right time to transition leaders and renew our focus on growth and leadership in the floor covering industry. Haines finished 2016 strong, completing the CMH integration, creating new programs for our customers and suppliers and building a strong management team,” said Pierce B. Dunn, chairman of the board for Haines. “The board and our shareholders see opportunities for Haines to continue to improve service for customers and create more value for suppliers. We are thankful for Bruce’s 13 years of service, and have confidence in Mike’s continued leadership in his new role.”

Barrett joined Haines in February 2015 to lead all operations including the company’s customer service, purchasing, warehouse and fleet operations. He has worked with teams across Haines, making several operational improvements, including inventory optimization. Prior to Haines, Barrett’s career included successive leadership positions running operations and customer service at QVC, Dollar Tree, Fingerhut, CVS and Sonoco Products Co. He holds a B.A. in operations management from Auburn University and has attended classes at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Haines has a proud, long-standing tradition of service. We remain dedicated to delivering the best products and services by connecting customers with reliable suppliers and employees with great careers. I am honored to lead Haines in continuing to serve our tight-knit community. Along with the entire team at Haines, I thank Bruce for his tireless leadership and wish him well in retirement,” added Barrett.

